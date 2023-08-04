The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Different Industries and Job Roles

A major concern surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) is its potential to replace human workers. However, its impact is not uniform across all industries. A recent analysis by the Pew Research Center has shed light on the industries and job roles that are most likely to be replaced or aided by AI.

According to the study, workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher are more susceptible to AI exposure compared to those with just a high school diploma. Industries with high exposure to AI include budget analysts, data entry keepers, tax preparers, technical writers, and web developers. These industries heavily rely on AI’s analytical capabilities, such as coding, writing, and mathematics.

On the other hand, industries with medium exposure to AI include chief executives, veterinarians, interior designers, fundraisers, and sales managers. These job roles require a mix of technical expertise and interpersonal communication skills, which are not easily replicated by AI.

Industries with low exposure to AI include barbers, childcare workers, dishwashers, firefighters, and pipelayers. These roles require physical presence or skills that cannot be easily replaced by AI, such as interpersonal communication.

The study also revealed that workers in highly exposed industries do not feel that their jobs are at risk. In fact, 32% of workers in the information and technology sector believe that AI will assist them more than replace them, despite the potential impact on their industry.

Overall, the impact of AI on the workforce varies depending on the nature of the job roles and industries. While some industries may see significant changes and potential job replacement, others may find AI as a supportive tool rather than a threat.