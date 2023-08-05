The Impact of AI on Workers: A Personal Story

The AI revolution has sparked a heated debate about its effects on human workers. One such worker, Sharanya Battacharya, a 22-year-old student from Kolkata, shares her personal experience as an example of the income loss caused by AI.

While pursuing her degree, Battacharya worked as a ghostwriter and copywriter, earning a decent income. However, her situation changed when ChatGPT, an AI writing tool, emerged in the scene. By the end of 2022, the companies that previously hired Battacharya began relying on AI for their writing needs. She found herself with significantly reduced workload, writing only one or two articles per month, without any explanation from the corporations.

Battacharya believes that the introduction of ChatGPT was a cost-saving measure. The consequences have been severe for her and her family. Their income flow decreased, leading them to cut back on living expenses, causing significant hardship. They had to be frugal with food consumption and sacrifice activities they used to enjoy. To make ends meet, they had to make difficult budgeting decisions, prioritizing necessities such as food and bills.

The future seems uncertain for Battacharya, especially in a competitive job market for copywriters. The current situation has taken a toll on her emotional well-being, causing anxiety, loss, and panic attacks. She urges businesses to consider the impact of widespread layoffs on individuals and highlights the difference between human-produced content and AI-generated material.

Battacharya hopes for a future where humans can collaborate with AI to produce improved results. She emphasizes that talented copywriters worldwide are being affected by this shift. Similar concerns have been raised by employees at Adobe, who fear job losses due to the use of AI in design tools. A report from McKinsey suggests that the adoption of AI in the workplace will change job dynamics, particularly for higher-wage knowledge workers.