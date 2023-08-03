The Challenges of Copyright in the Age of AI

Millions of people were recently captivated by the viral single “Heart on My Sleeve,” featuring Canadian musicians Drake and The Weeknd. Interestingly, the song was not actually created by the artists themselves, but by a TikTok user employing artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the vocals. However, the video was taken down from social media due to copyright claims, even though no existing recordings were copied. This raises questions about the use of copyrighted works to train AI and whether AI-created works can have authors entitled to copyright protection.

The concept of copyright is grounded in the principle that human creativity is unique and should be safeguarded. However, as AI becomes increasingly prevalent, artists and creators whose works are used to train these systems often do not receive financial benefits from the resulting AI-generated content. This presents a dilemma where creators’ ability to sustain a living from their work is diminished, while others profit from their contributions. As the AI sector advances, regulations will need to strike a balance between harnessing its advantages and ensuring fair compensation for creators.

Determining authorship in the era of AI is a complex issue. The Warhol v. Goldsmith case, decided by the Supreme Court, set limits on transformative use, suggesting that AI-generated content may not be eligible for copyright protection. The stance of the US Copyright Office is that AI-assisted works must primarily be the product of human authorship, with the computer serving as a tool. This aligns with a case involving a monkey’s selfie, where the photo was deemed uncopyrightable because it was not taken by a human.

As AI technology progresses, the concept of authorship may need to be reevaluated. The question of ownership of AI-generated works remains unresolved, but it is evident that current copyright laws and regulations have limitations when it comes to AI and authorship. To address these challenges, it is crucial to adapt copyright law to the evolving AI landscape and ensure that creators are appropriately recognized and compensated for their contributions.