The Impact of AI on Journalism

Eight years ago, artificial intelligence (AI) was introduced as a tool for journalism, but doubts persisted about its ability to match the skills of experienced journalists. Despite initial skepticism, OpenAI’s ChatGPT was unveiled in November 2022, showcasing an unprecedented level of natural language understanding and generation.

Media outlets cautiously embraced ChatGPT, recognizing its potential impact on content creation and audience communication. INQUIRER.net formed a working group to explore its capabilities, and the results were promising. ChatGPT proved efficient in writing formulaic stories such as weather reports or earthquake alerts, completing tasks that would normally take journalists at least 15 minutes in a fraction of that time.

In addition to its speed, ChatGPT excelled at simplifying technical papers, summarizing information, generating story ideas, creating interview questions, translating languages, and even providing SEO-friendly headlines. However, there are some limitations to consider. ChatGPT’s data cutoff in September 2021 means it may occasionally provide outdated information. It also has a tendency to generate fictional quotes or background details, requiring careful handling. Legal issues may arise from the potential inclusion of copyrighted material.

From a journalistic perspective, AI lacks the ability to discern fresh angles, conduct interviews, and attend press conferences. Essential skills possessed by journalists, such as emotional intelligence, intuition, empathy, and engaging in human conversation, cannot be replicated by AI. However, ethical concerns regarding the use of AI in journalism need to be addressed, including the handling of defamatory content or misinformation.

While tools like ChatGPT have undeniable power, they are not infallible. A continued understanding of AI’s capabilities and limitations is crucial. Ultimately, journalism remains a fundamentally human profession, and AI can only serve as an aid in the complex world of news reporting.