Age-related Changes in Listening to AI Systems

Scientists at Toronto’s Baycrest Centre have discovered that as people grow older, their ability to comprehend artificial intelligence (AI) systems undergoes changes. This has important implications for individuals over 60 who interact with AI, as they may struggle to perceive the emotional context behind certain words.

Contrary to the assumption that age-related hearing loss is the main factor, the researchers found that it’s not necessarily what older individuals hear but rather how they hear that is affected. Older adults tend to focus more on understanding the literal meaning of words in a sentence and may overlook the emotional nuances conveyed. Consequently, there can be a disconnection when interacting with AI, which lacks the emotional inflections of human speech.

This finding carries particular significance for older adults who are often the targets of audio scammers. Exploiting the potential confusion and generosity of older individuals, scammers make them more vulnerable to monetary scams and fraud. Understanding the specific challenges faced by older adults in AI interactions can facilitate the development of strategies to combat scams and ensure the protection of this demographic.

Further research is necessary to gain a better understanding of the cognitive and perceptual changes that occur as people age, especially concerning technology and AI. By addressing these issues, we can create AI systems that are inclusive and accessible, serving the needs of people of all age groups.