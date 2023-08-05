Astronomers Face Conundrum of Hubble Tension in Measuring the Size of the Universe

Astronomers are grappling with a perplexing challenge known as the Hubble tension when it comes to determining the size of the universe. They employ various methods, including studying cosmic background fluctuations, analyzing wavelengths of microwave laser light near black holes, and observing the brightness of distant supernovae. While each of these methods provides an independent measurement of distance, they often yield conflicting results, leading to the Hubble tension.

Two primary values have emerged from these measurements. Observations of the cosmic background and other factors suggest a value of around 67-68 (km/s)/Mpc, whereas observations of distant supernovae indicate a value of around 71-75 (km/s)/Mpc. The challenge lies in reconciling these discrepancies because the first set of observations relies on fewer assumptions and offers more direct measurements, while the second set relies on a complex process known as the cosmic distance ladder, which builds upon historical astronomical data.

Researchers have focused on the measurement of Cepheid variables, a type of variable star, to address potential biases in the cosmic distance ladder. This method involves accurate measurement of stellar distances using parallax, linking the oscillation rate of Cepheid variables with their brightness, and utilizing Cepheid pulses to measure distances to Type Ia supernovae, which have consistent brightness when they explode. However, the measurement of brightness in Cepheids may be affected by crowding when other stars are in close proximity, potentially distorting the data.

To investigate this potential bias, scientists compared Cepheid observations from the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) with observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Although the JWST’s infrared observations mitigated the crowding effect, the overall scale of the Cepheid measurements remained unchanged. As a result, the crowding issue observed in the HST data does not significantly bias the cosmic distance ladder, further exacerbating the Hubble tension instead of resolving it.

Further studies, particularly utilizing JWST observations of distant supernovae, hold promise in shedding light on potential biases in the cosmic distance ladder’s third rung. These studies may provide additional insights into the perplexing Hubble tension.