The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″ Arrives in the Philippines

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″ has been launched in the Philippines, expanding the brand’s premium mobile device lineup with PC-level specifications. This tablet features a unibody design, an 11.5-inch large screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a detachable keyboard, and the latest HarmonyOS 3.1 operating system, offering users high-level smart office and entertainment capabilities.

The MatePad 11.5″ boasts a 2200 x 1440 resolution HUAWEI FullView Display with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of up to 86%. With TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications, users can comfortably view the screen for long hours without straining their eyes. The Cavity Slot Magnetic (CSM) Antenna ensures optimal signal performance for a smooth user experience.

Running on HarmonyOS 3.1, users can enjoy smart office features that allow for seamless workflow between the tablet and other HUAWEI devices. The patented SuperHub feature simplifies productivity by enabling easy transfer of text, images, links, and files between apps and devices via drag and drop.

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″ supports the HUAWEI PC App Engine, bringing a PC WPS Office experience to meet a wider range of office requirements. HUAWEI Notes maximizes the advantages of handwriting experience, supporting nimble handwriting input, document input in multiple formats, as well as folder classification and customized covers.

In terms of performance, the tablet is equipped with a high-performance chipset featuring a 4 nm process and supports 2×2 MIMO dual-antenna Wi-Fi 6 and 160 MHz bandwidth for superior gaming performance. With a 7700 mAh battery, the tablet can last for over 37 days and supports 20 W fast charging, providing convenience for users on the move.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5″ is available for purchase online with a starting price of Php 15,999. The package includes a Flip Cover, PC-Level WPS Office, 3 months of VIU Premium subscription, and an Edventure coupon. The tablet can also be purchased offline and online through HUAWEI stores, authorized retail outlets, Shopee, and Lazada, with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version priced at Php 19,999 during the First Sale Period. Buyers during this period will receive exclusive freebies worth up to Php 19,346, such as a Detachable Magnetic Keyboard, M-Pencil 2nd Gen, PC-Level WPS Office, 3 Months of VIU Premium, and an Edventure coupon. For more information, visit the Official Facebook Page and join the Official Facebook Community to stay updated on HUAWEI products.