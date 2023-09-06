New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshot Teases Potential Stardew Valley Connection

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, has shared a new screen from his upcoming game, The Haunted Chocolatier, leading fans to speculate about a possible connection to the beloved farming simulator. The screenshot shows an old man in bed, with a mysterious companion standing beside him in a dark, book-filled room. The man’s appearance bears a striking resemblance to the Grandpa character from Stardew Valley.

Fans were quick to express excitement and speculate on the identity of the character in the screenshot. Some suggested that the waking man could be the Grandpa from Stardew Valley, who gifts the player their farm and periodically appears in the game as a spirit. While it is uncertain if the waking man is indeed the Grandpa character, an intriguing theory emerged that the worlds of Stardew Valley and The Haunted Chocolatier may be linked.

According to a fan theory, The Haunted Chocolatier could be set in the same universe as Stardew Valley, with Grandpa being a multi-industry mogul who passes down different businesses to his grandchildren. This theory suggests that the player character in Stardew Valley has a sibling in another town, running a chocolate shop.

The screenshot also sparked speculation about the meaning of the man’s dream. Some fans speculated that the dream may have involved events from Stardew Valley, while others considered the possibility that The Haunted Chocolatier could be a prequel to the popular farming game.

While Barone did not confirm any of the theories or the meaning behind the dream, he did mention that he has more to reveal about The Haunted Chocolatier and has a collection of additional screenshots to share in the future. In addition to working on updates for Stardew Valley, Barone revealed that he is creating a cookbook featuring 50 recipes from the game, set to be released in spring 2024.

Definitions of terms:

The Haunted Chocolatier – An upcoming game developed by Eric Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley. It is a confectionery store simulator.

Stardew Valley – A popular farming simulator game created by Eric Barone.

Grandpa – A character in Stardew Valley who gifts the player their farm at the beginning of the game and periodically appears in ethereal form to judge their achievements.

