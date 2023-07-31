The Rapid Growth of the Semiconductor Industry in India

The semiconductor industry in India is undergoing rapid growth, positioning India as a significant player in the field. The Indian government is taking steps to foster this growth by identifying over 300 colleges to offer semiconductor courses. Their goal is to have more than 100,000 semiconductor design engineers in the country within the next five years.

Presently, there are approximately 8,000 open positions in the semiconductor sector in India. These positions encompass a range of job profiles and levels. The majority of these positions, around 60-80 percent, are entry-level roles filled by fresh graduates or individuals with limited work experience in the industry.

About 15-20 percent of the open positions are classified as mid-level roles, which require a higher level of expertise and experience than entry-level positions. Examples of these roles include semiconductor design engineer, process engineer, or quality control specialist.

The remaining 10-20 percent of positions are senior-level roles, such as senior design architect, research scientist, or managerial positions.

The demand for semiconductor professionals has seen significant growth in recent years. While precise data on the change in open positions is challenging to quantify, experts estimate a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 100 percent in open positions over the past three years.

The increased demand for semiconductors across various applications, along with the emergence of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and autonomous vehicles, have contributed to the industry’s expansion.

However, the talent supply situation in the semiconductor industry remains challenging. Efforts are being made to bridge the skill gap through educational programs and industry collaborations, but the demand continues to outpace supply.

Despite the global economic impact of the pandemic, the compensation market for semiconductor talent has seen a positive trend in the last 1-2 years. On average, salaries offered to semiconductor industry professionals have witnessed an approximate increase of 10-20 percent.

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) predicts a further surge of approximately 15-20 percent in the demand for semiconductor talent in the next six months.