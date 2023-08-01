The Importance of Verifying Human Identity in the World of AI and Web3

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the online world has created a need for verifying human identity. With the advancement of deepfake technology, differentiating between bots and humans has become more challenging. This challenge is even more pronounced in the decentralized world of Web3.

In the past, bots were simpler and less interactive, but generative AI has changed that. AI-based fraud and deepfake technology have become more sophisticated, making it harder to distinguish between humans and bots. As AI continues to proliferate, it is crucial to address these concerns and find ways to verify that online interactions involve real human beings.

Web3, which aims to improve upon the limitations of Web2, must ensure that human users are the primary participants in this decentralized space. While proving humanity was relatively easy in Web2 through methods like CAPTCHA technology, Web3 poses new challenges due to its focus on privacy and personal control.

Verifying humanity on the blockchain is not a new concept. Projects like Proof of Humanity and Kleros are already working on protocols to verify the real identities behind wallet addresses. However, Web3 must also focus on acknowledging and preserving human identity. Efforts should be made to simplify the user experience and cater to human needs, as high gas fees and complex dApps have made Web3 less user-friendly.

Creating effective decentralized identities with human-readable names is essential in Web3. These identities enhance accountability, trust, and anonymity in online interactions. They also provide individuals with ownership of their digital identities and simplify cross-platform interoperability.

Starting with a simple NFT attestation connected to a wallet, the concept of proof of humanity can be expanded and integrated into the wider Web3 human identity layer. These advancements promote a secure and user-centric Web3 environment and emphasize the significance of humanity in the digital landscape.

As AI continues to advance, prioritizing human identity in Web3 is crucial to prevent it from being overtaken by bots. By focusing on improving the human experience, building decentralized identities, and distinguishing humans from AI, Web3 can create a safer and more user-friendly internet environment. It is imperative to put humanity first as we shape the future of internet technology.