The Prevalence of Image-Based Sexual Abuse and the Solution of StopNCII

The problem of image-based sexual abuse through non-consensual deepfake pornography has become increasingly prevalent. With the availability of hyper-realistic generative image models such as Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, manipulating images has become easier than ever before. Unfortunately, there are no strict laws in place to protect victims from this type of abuse.

However, there is a solution available for those who find themselves in this situation. StopNCII is a global platform that provides a quick and easy way to address non-consensual image manipulation. By uploading both the original and altered versions of the photo, users can have the altered image effectively removed from all online platforms without the need for direct communication.

StopNCII was launched in 2021 by Meta and 50 other global NGOs in partnership with the UK Revenge Porn Helpline. The platform utilizes advanced technology to assign a unique numerical code, or hash, to images, creating a secure digital fingerprint. Participating tech companies use these hashes to identify shared images on their platforms while ensuring the original images remain on the user’s device. This prevents further distribution of sensitive content and protects the ownership rights of the individuals depicted.

It is important to note that StopNCII is specifically designed for adults over the age of 18. For individuals under 18, alternative resources like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) are available to provide appropriate support.

The issue of non-consensual deepfake pornography disproportionately affects women, with 96% of online deepfake videos involving female subjects, often celebrities. This form of abuse normalizes the use of a woman’s image without her consent, perpetuating harm and violating privacy rights. Numerous well-known individuals, including actors like Emma Watson, Kristen Bell, Natalie Portman, and Taylor Swift, have fallen victim to deepfake pornography. However, this issue extends beyond celebrities, as everyday individuals like Indian journalist Rana Ayyub and American Twitch streamer QTCinderella have also experienced the traumatic impact of deepfake porn.

It is crucial to address and combat this issue to protect individuals from the harmful effects of non-consensual deepfake pornography.