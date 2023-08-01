The Rising Demand for Clean Energy in the Battery Supply Chain

With the increasing demand for electric vehicle batteries, the battery supply chain is facing the challenge of sourcing clean and renewable electricity. Battery factories, which require a significant amount of power, are being urged to use clean energy sources to reduce emissions and minimize their environmental impact.

Due to government regulations and growing concerns about the energy footprint of battery materials, companies in Europe and the US are being encouraged to adopt clean energy in their production processes. As a result, the search for large amounts of clean and reliable energy is now influencing the location of battery factories, driving job growth and economic development.

Eric Stopka, President of Anovion Technologies, embarked on a search across 15 states to find the perfect location for his battery materials factory. He needed a region with good transportation, an available workforce, and access to clean and renewable electricity. These essential requirements reflect the industry’s commitment to a cleaner energy future.

Battery manufacturing is an energy-intensive process, with estimates suggesting that producing 1 kilowatt-hour of battery requires an input of 47 kWh of energy. This demand for electricity currently exceeds the available supply, and there are limitations in clean energy transmission and grid interconnection.

As the battery supply chain anticipates exponential growth in the coming years, the industry understands the significance of using clean energy sources. Batteries play a key role in clean energy technologies and should contribute to reducing emissions and combatting climate change.

Ensuring a sustainable and clean energy supply for battery factories is crucial for the industry’s growth and for meeting the environmental goals set by governments and organizations worldwide. By sourcing clean energy, battery manufacturers can contribute to a greener future and further drive the transition towards renewable energy usage.