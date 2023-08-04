The Rapidly Expanding Market for AI Hardware

The market for hardware used to train AI models is experiencing rapid growth. McKinsey predicts that AI chips will make up to 20% of the semiconductor market, which is projected to reach $450 billion by 2025. Furthermore, Insight Partners forecasts that AI chip sales will reach $83.3 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 35%.

Tenstorrent, an AI hardware startup led by Jim Keller, recently announced that it raised $100 million in a convertible note funding round. The round was co-led by Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Catalyst Fund, with Hyundai’s car-making units contributing $50 million. The aim of this partnership is to develop CPUs and AI co-processors for future mobility vehicles and robots.

The funds raised from the convertible note will be allocated towards product development, the design and development of AI chiplets, and Tenstorrent’s machine learning software roadmap. Based in Toronto, Tenstorrent not only sells AI processors but also licenses AI software and IP based on the RISC-V open-source instruction set architecture. In recent years, they have shifted focus to licensing and services, establishing partnerships with companies like Bodhi Computing and LG. Additionally, they have launched DevCloud, a cloud-based service, and opened an office in Tokyo.

However, Tenstorrent faces tough competition in the AI chip market. Major players such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia have already developed or are in the process of developing their own AI chips. Furthermore, the ongoing shortage of components needed for AI chip production adds complexity to the market.

The demand for AI hardware continues to grow in order to train increasingly complex AI models. As the industry evolves, it remains to be seen which companies will emerge as dominant players in this competitive market.