The Future of Data Centres and Sustainability

Sustainability experts are raising concerns about the future of the data centre industry due to increased energy consumption and a growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI), combined with a hotter and drier climate. As AI continues to drive growth and data demands, data centres have become a critical part of infrastructure, with investment managers and superannuation funds investing heavily in the sector.

The International Energy Agency estimates that software-related activities currently contribute to 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and this figure could rise to 14% by 2040. While data centres and transmission networks currently account for approximately 1% of these emissions, some predictions suggest that this percentage could increase to over 3% in the coming years.

Several major Australian data centre providers are highlighting their energy efficiency efforts. NEXTDC claims carbon neutrality, Vocus aims to be net-zero by 2025, and Equinix strives for climate neutrality by 2030. However, the University of Technology Sydney’s Institute for Sustainable Futures has warned that the industry faces significant environmental risks, including increased cooling needs and escalating data demands in a changing climate.

As Europe experiences record-breaking heatwaves, data centres in Ireland have come under scrutiny for consuming 18% of the country’s electricity, equivalent to the energy consumed by homes. Politicians are concerned that these energy-intensive facilities are straining the national grid, leading to higher electricity prices and hindering emissions reduction goals.

AI technology is attracting attention from developers and investors, but it requires significant energy resources. Training a single medium-sized generative AI model can consume the same amount of electricity as five American cars over their lifetimes. Additionally, water is used for cooling data centres, creating additional climate impacts.

While data centre providers can mitigate environmental impacts through energy-efficient technologies and offsets, responsibility also lies with developers and consumers of AI products. Users should consider utilizing low-power AI development in cooler or less water-intensive locations. Furthermore, AI models should not be implemented for every problem, and a hybrid approach should be adopted to minimize environmental impact while still benefiting from advancements in AI technology.