Delay Continues for SpaceX’s Starship Launch Following Investigation

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
Elon Musk’s initial estimate of a six to eight-week delay for the next launch of SpaceX’s Starship has now passed, with the spacecraft still grounded. The delay is a result of an investigation being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) into the explosion that occurred during Starship’s first voyage in April.

The FAA requires SpaceX to submit a final mishap investigation report, along with implementing necessary measures to prevent future incidents. The reopening of the investigation and authorization for future launches will depend on public safety and SpaceX’s compliance with these actions.

The explosion on April 17th caused significant damage, with debris scattered over a wide area. The FAA, along with NASA and the National Transportation Safety Board, are overseeing the investigation to determine the cause and prevent any future occurrences. SpaceX’s launch license will only be modified once the FAA approves the final report and the required actions have been taken.

While the investigation continues, SpaceX has not provided any comments on the matter. The explosion raised concerns about public safety and environmental impact, leading environmental groups to sue the FAA, demanding an environmental impact statement for future launches.

Despite the grounding of Starship, SpaceX remains committed to its other projects. Falcon Heavy has successfully completed launches and deployed satellites, and multiple Starlink launches have taken place. However, the investigation into Starship has the potential to disrupt NASA’s Artemis 3 moon mission scheduled for 2025. SpaceX will need to address the investigation’s findings in order to proceed with future launches.

By Mampho Brescia

