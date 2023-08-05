Comparing The GPT Group and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

When it comes to real estate investments, both The GPT Group and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust are worth considering. Looking at analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, and risk can help us determine which might be the better investment option.

According to analysts, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $18.08, suggesting a potential upside of 68.22%. On the other hand, The GPT Group has a weaker consensus rating, and there are no price targets available for its stock at the moment.

Unfortunately, there is no available data on net margins, return on equity, and return on assets for either company, making it difficult to assess their profitability.

In terms of institutional ownership, both companies have the same level of ownership, with 31.8% of shares held by institutional investors. This indicates that large money managers, endowments, and hedge funds believe in the long-term growth potential of both stocks.

When it comes to dividends, The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share with a yield of 9.1%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, on the other hand, pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share with a yield of 8.3%. However, The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings as dividends, which may not be sustainable in the future. In contrast, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings as dividends, which raises concerns.

In terms of valuation and earnings, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a lower price-to-earnings ratio (-24.22) compared to The GPT Group (8.83), making it a more affordable option.

The GPT Group is a vertically integrated diversified property group based in Australia, with a portfolio of retail, office, and logistics assets. On the other hand, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust focuses on investing in real estate that contributes to local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth in Canada.

In conclusion, based on analyst recommendations and potential upside, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust appears to be the more favorable option compared to The GPT Group. However, investors should carefully consider factors such as profitability, dividends, and valuation before making any investment decisions.