Comparison of The GPT Group and Peakstone Realty Trust

When comparing The GPT Group and Peakstone Realty Trust, several factors come into play.

First, let’s look at dividends. The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share with a dividend yield of 9.1%, while Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share with a dividend yield of 3.8%. The GPT Group’s high payout ratio of 80.7% suggests that it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Moving on to analyst recommendations, The GPT Group has received one hold rating, while Peakstone Realty Trust has received one sell rating and one hold rating. With a consensus price target of $25.50 for Peakstone Realty Trust, analysts believe it has a potential upside of 7.37%, making it more favorable than The GPT Group.

In terms of insider and institutional ownership, 31.8% of The GPT Group shares are held by institutional investors, compared to only 0.1% for Peakstone Realty Trust. This indicates that large money managers and endowments have more confidence in The GPT Group’s long-term performance.

When looking at valuation and earnings, The GPT Group has higher earnings but lower revenue than Peakstone Realty Trust. The GPT Group’s earnings per share is $0.32 and has a price/earnings ratio of 8.83. Peakstone Realty Trust has a gross revenue of $416.48 million and a price/sales ratio of 2.05. However, specific net income figures are not available for both companies.

In terms of profitability, The GPT Group’s net margins, return on equity, and return on assets are not provided. On the other hand, Peakstone Realty Trust’s net margins are -107.85%, return on equity is -21.46%, and return on assets is -10.69%.

Overall, The GPT Group outperforms Peakstone Realty Trust on six of the ten factors compared between the two stocks. However, it’s important to conduct further research and analysis to make an informed investment decision.