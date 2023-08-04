Efforts to Inventory Federal Agencies’ Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Efforts to inventory the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within federal agencies have been inconsistent, resulting in a fragmented understanding of the government’s AI initiatives. In 2020, the Trump administration issued an executive order mandating federal agencies to report and disclose their current and planned utilization of AI. However, the development of these inventories has encountered various challenges, which impact compliance with the executive order.

One of the challenges stems from the lack of a U.S. national AI strategy, making it difficult to define the technology and identify its deployment across agencies. The Biden administration plans to issue a new executive order specifically focused on AI, but there has been a lag in widespread compliance with the previous order among agencies.

A review of more than 20 federal agencies has revealed a lack of standardization in how agencies inventory their AI technology. While some agencies provide detailed inventories, others offer limited information or miss certain use cases. Moreover, the absence of a public deadline for agencies to update their inventories makes it challenging to monitor their progress.

The December 2020 executive order mandated agencies (excluding the Defense Department and intelligence community) to inventory their current and planned uses of AI, share these inventories with each other, and publicly disclose non-sensitive uses on an annual basis. The order also directed the Federal Chief Information Officers Council (CIO Council) to provide guidance for the inventories. However, certain requirements established by the order, such as creating an inventory of rotational programs and enhancing AI expertise among federal employees, appear to be falling behind schedule.

Overall, the government’s struggle to track AI use underscores the complexities of regulating and ensuring transparency in AI. A comprehensive understanding of AI use cases is crucial in effectively regulating and managing AI technologies within the public sector.