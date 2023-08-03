CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Global Solid-State Battery Market: Promising Growth and Opportunities

Aug 3, 2023
The global solid-state battery market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$1,497.1 million by the end of 2033, with an estimated value of US$121.0 million in 2023. Solid-state batteries utilize non-porous electrolytes to prevent dendrite formation between electrodes, eliminating the risk of short circuits and rendering the batteries useless.

This market offers numerous opportunities in product manufacturing, distribution, retail, and display services. Major automotive companies, including Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor Co., and Ford Motor, have recognized the importance of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and have invested in solid-state battery startups. For example, Volkswagen is planning to establish a solid-state battery production line by 2024 through its partnership with QuantumScape. Ford Motor and BMW are investing in Solid Power, a solid-state battery startup that will supply large format cells for vehicle testing. Hyundai Motor Co. has also invested $100 million in SolidEnergy Systems, a US-based solid-state battery startup.

The solid-state battery industry is segmented by battery type (thin film and portable), capacity (below 20mAh, 20mAh-500mAh, and above 500mAh), and sales channel (consumer & portable electronics, electric vehicles, energy harvesting, wearable & medical devices, and others). The demand for small and lightweight gadgets, driven by technological advancements and the need for improved work efficiency, has contributed to the growth of the solid-state battery market. These batteries are thin, flexible, and easily adaptable to fit into small electronic devices.

Various regions worldwide, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific, are actively participating in the growth of the solid-state battery market. Industry players, policymakers, and financiers are realigning their strategies to leverage the opportunities presented by this market. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted stakeholders to update their procedures and stay organized amidst the disruptions caused by the global crisis.

