Global Remote Sensing Satellite Market Projected to Reach USD 29.19 Billion by 2030

The global remote sensing satellite market is expected to reach USD 29.19 billion by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period. This market was valued at USD 9.67 billion in 2022. Remote sensing satellites play a vital role in various sectors including military, government, and civil applications, providing enhanced situational awareness and intelligence data.

One of the key factors driving market growth is the increasing demand for remote sensing satellites in agriculture, weather forecasting, and climate observation. The market is segmented based on orbit type, including LEO, MEO, GEO, and others. The Lower Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is expected to dominate the market due to easy access and servicing.

Disaster management is anticipated to be the leading application segment, fueled by the growing usage of remote sensing satellites. Among end-users, the military segment is estimated to dominate the market, while the civil segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR, primarily due to the modernization of traditional industries.

In terms of payload, the above 1,000 kg segment is expected to dominate the market share, driven by rising demand from the military sector worldwide. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market, with delays in satellite programs affecting market growth. However, as the pandemic subsides and satellite launches resume, the market is expected to recover. The expanding scope of remote sensing in agricultural monitoring and the use of satellite data for crop yield improvement are driving market growth.

Despite the positive outlook, the rising deployment of communication and Earth observation satellites in LEO may pose challenges to market growth in the forecast period.