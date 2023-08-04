The Growing Market for Solid-State Batteries in the Global Electric Vehicle Industry

The global market for new energy vehicles, particularly in China, has witnessed significant growth in recent years. China, in particular, experienced a 42.8% increase in production and sales of new energy vehicles in the first four months of 2023, capturing a market share of 27%. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for power batteries, with an estimated global electric vehicle battery usage of around 749GWh projected for 2023.

To meet this increasing demand, suppliers are focusing on the production of solid-state batteries with higher energy density. China, for instance, has placed a strong emphasis on the development of solid-state power battery technologies. Its goal is to achieve an energy density of 500Wh/kg in quasi/all-solid-state battery cells by 2035. Other countries like Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the US have also implemented policies and initiatives to develop solid-state batteries.

Among the various types of solid-state electrolytes available, oxide solid-state electrolytes are currently leading the industry in terms of industrial application and production nodes. Companies like WeLion New Energy, QingTao (KunShan) Energy, ProLogium Technology, Gotion Hi-Tech, Farasis Energy, and Ganfeng Lithium have chosen to utilize oxide systems.

In addition to advancing solid-state battery technology, manufacturers are also focusing on optimizing their production processes and equipment to improve battery cell packaging yield and increase sales. This optimization plays a crucial role in realizing the virtuous cycle of the solid-state battery industry.

Furthermore, the report provides an overview of the solid-state battery industry, highlighting the advantages and disadvantages of solid-state batteries, the current state of the industry, and a comparison of Chinese and foreign solid-state battery manufacturers. It also includes a comparison of solid-state battery installation timelines for various automakers.

The growing market for solid-state batteries within the global electric vehicle industry signifies a shift towards more sustainable and efficient energy solutions. This development will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and advancement of the new energy vehicle market.