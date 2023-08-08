Genesis Expands EV Production with Electrified G80 Sedan and GV60 EV

Genesis has experienced a 14 percent increase in sales in 2022, thanks to its thoughtful design and innovative features. The luxury brand of Hyundai has impressed consumers with technologies like facial recognition and a rotating crystal orb gear shifter. Now, the company is further expanding its electric vehicle (EV) production with the introduction of the Genesis Electrified G80 sedan and GV60 EV.

The Genesis Electrified G80 sedan maintains the same design as its gas-powered counterpart, making it an easy transition for buyers who are new to EVs. This deliberate tactic aims to satisfy the curiosity of EV enthusiasts without requiring major adjustments. To facilitate this transition, Genesis engineers created a dual-purpose platform for the Electrified G80, which can accommodate both internal combustion engines and EVs.

Making its debut at the 2021 Auto Shanghai event, the Electrified G80 is Genesis’ first electric vehicle. It is important to note that this vehicle is not a hybrid but a fully electric sedan. Genesis identified two types of EV buyers: those who prioritize tech and sustainability, and those who prefer the familiarity of a luxury car while enjoying the benefits of owning an EV. The Electrified G80 caters to the latter group, allowing them to transition to an EV without compromising on style or comfort.

With a starting price of just over $80,000, the Electrified G80 is priced higher than its gas-powered counterpart. However, it offers a significant increase in torque and a weightier feel during acceleration. Charging the vehicle from 10 percent to 80 percent takes approximately 22 minutes with a DC fast charger.

Although the trunk space is slightly smaller, the overall design and features of the Electrified G80 are similar to the gas-powered version. Genesis understands the demand for sedans in certain markets, particularly in Korea, where luxury sedans with chauffeurs are popular. To cater to this market, Genesis has incorporated unique seat adjustment buttons for easy access by the driver.

By offering both gas-powered and EV models of its sedans, Genesis is committed to providing customers with a seamless transition to EVs without compromising on luxury and comfort. The automaker emphasizes that switching to an EV does not mean standing out but rather blending in with the luxury that customers are familiar with.