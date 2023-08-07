The Impressive Durability of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has gained widespread recognition as one of the top smartphones of the year, largely due to its robust hinge. Samsung asserts that the phone can endure 200,000 folds, a claim that has been verified by certification company Bureau Veritas. However, recent tests have revealed that the phone surpasses these official figures.

In a real-life examination performed by YouTuber Mrkeybrd, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was compared to the Motorola Razr Plus to determine the longevity of both devices when continuously folded and unfolded. The results were quite astonishing. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been able to withstand over 274,000 folds, while the Motorola Razr Plus failed after only 126,300 folds.

Although the Galaxy Z Flip 5 eventually lost the ability to remain fully unfolded at a 90-degree angle, this occurred after an impressive 223,000 folds, surpassing the official rating of 200,000 folds. Despite exceeding 274,000 folds, the phone continues to function perfectly.

Samsung’s use of the Flex Hinge in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 has proven to be a triumph. The waterdrop hinge design exemplifies the company’s expertise in crafting foldable devices. The fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could endure 273,000 folds is a remarkable achievement.

For consumers concerned about the durability of their smartphones, the performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 should offer reassurance. With the capability to withstand 274,000 folds, this phone can endure 750 folds per day for an entire year. Such durability sets the Galaxy Z Flip 5 apart from its competitors, making it an outstanding choice.