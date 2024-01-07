Samsung Galaxy A72 Receives Android 14 Update

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 14 update for its Galaxy A72 smartphone, marking the third major OS update for this device. While the update is currently available only for Galaxy A72 owners in Russia, it is expected to be rolled out globally in the coming weeks.

In addition to the Android 14 update, the Galaxy A72 also receives the December 2023 security patch. This comprehensive update brings new features and improvements to the device, ensuring a smooth and secure user experience.

Owners of the Galaxy A72 are encouraged to check for the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended to have at least 2GB of free storage before attempting to download and install the update.

Regarding future updates, while it is uncertain whether Android 14 will be the last major OS update for the Galaxy A72, Samsung will continue to provide security updates for the device for a few more years.

