The Future of Electric Vehicle Batteries Lies in Recycling and Local Production

With the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), companies are recognizing that the future of mobility lies in electric power. However, concerns are arising regarding the monopolization of the EV battery industry. China currently dominates this industry due to its cheap labor and abundant resources needed for battery production. Furthermore, China is at the forefront of battery recycling technology, with three times the capacity of the US.

The global EV battery recycling market is expected to grow by over 60 percent by 2028, signaling the importance of sustainable practices in this industry. To tap into the expanding EV market, the US has introduced the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). The act includes the “Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit,” offering tax credits for ten years to stimulate domestic production of EV batteries. Subsidies are also provided for recycled batteries, regardless of their initial place of production, as long as the recycling occurs within the US.

By promoting battery recycling through federal grants, the US can reduce its reliance on foreign-mined materials. Recycling used batteries and extracting valuable metals decreases the need for further mining, resulting in the preservation of natural resources and lower costs for consumers.

Aiming to achieve this objective, Ascend Elements, a battery materials manufacturer, has secured two grants totaling $480 million from the US Department of Energy. This funding will be used to establish a new manufacturing facility in Kentucky, which is expected to start its operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Encouraging EV battery recycling in the US will not only contribute to sustainable practices but also lead to significant advancements in the country’s recycling technology. As more details regarding the specific clauses in the Inflation Reduction Act are revealed by the US Department of Energy, we will continue to provide updates on this topic.