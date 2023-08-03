CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Iron-Salt Batteries: A Sustainable Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Iron-Salt Batteries: A Sustainable Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

Efforts to develop better and more powerful rechargeable batteries have led to an energy revolution. One such development comes from the German startup VoltStorage, which is focusing on iron-salt batteries as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Iron-salt batteries offer several advantages and have the potential to reduce commodity dependency and provide a more sustainable alternative to traditional batteries. While lithium-ion batteries are still widely used, the introduction of salt-iron batteries presents a new wave in battery technologies.

Europe is actively competing in the race for future battery technologies, with companies like VoltStorage contributing to the continent’s efforts. Salt-iron batteries have garnered attention for their ability to deliver high-performance energy storage while addressing environmental concerns associated with lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries are also distinct from sodium-ion batteries and offer unique advantages in terms of cost-effectiveness and safety. Although researchers are working towards developing solid-state batteries, salt-iron batteries provide a promising alternative until solid-state technology becomes commercially viable.

As the pursuit of efficient and sustainable energy storage continues, battery technologies like the iron-salt batteries developed by VoltStorage offer a potential solution. These advancements will play a crucial role in the ongoing energy revolution, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

