The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Our Devices

We are moving towards a future where artificial intelligence (A.I.) will be integrated into every aspect of our lives. However, before we can fully realize the potential of A.I., there are significant challenges that need to be addressed, including computing demands, security, and privacy concerns.

One key solution lies in integrating A.I. directly into our everyday devices. Just as our laptops and phones have been the platforms for transformative technologies in the past, the same will happen with A.I. This integration will have a profound impact on our devices, reshaping our experiences in a meaningful way.

While cloud-based A.I. is impressive, it does have limitations in terms of latency, security, and cost. By running A.I. locally on our devices, we can overcome these limitations and make A.I. more accessible and convenient in the applications we already use.

To achieve this, we need to design traditional computing engines such as CPUs and GPUs to handle complex A.I. workloads. In addition, new dedicated A.I. engines like neural processing units (NPUs) are required. The constant improvement of A.I. hardware and software is an ongoing process that will continue to enhance A.I.’s capabilities.

There are three important truths when it comes to transformative shifts like A.I. First, meaningful innovation begins by addressing people’s daily needs. A.I. should enhance our existing experiences across work, creativity, and collaboration.

Second, we must embrace the challenges associated with A.I. and find solutions for performance and security concerns. A.I. workloads require intensive computing, and specialized chips are necessary for fast, smooth, and power-efficient experiences. Hardware-based security is crucial for protecting data and intellectual property.

Third, collaboration is key to success in creating world-changing technology. An open ecosystem is necessary to bring A.I. to manufacturers, developers, and users. Collaboration across the entire stack, from hardware to operating systems to developer tools, is essential for scaling A.I. and unlocking its full potential.

The semiconductor industry plays a vital role in designing and scaling A.I. solutions. By solving practical challenges, collaborating across disciplines, and working towards a shared vision, we can harness the power of A.I. to serve people’s needs. With industry collaboration, we can overcome the challenges and create a new generation of A.I.-enabled features and applications.