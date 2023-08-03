Niricson Raises $10 Million CAD for Global Expansion and Innovation in Infrastructure Maintenance

Canadian tech company Niricson has successfully completed a Series A funding round, securing over $10 million CAD. The funding was led by MUUS Climate Partners and included participation from Bentley Systems, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Export Development Canada, Invest Victoria Australia, Forward Venture Capital, Techstars, and other investors.

With this new influx of resources, Niricson aims to expand its presence globally by utilizing robotics, computer vision, acoustic technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform predictive maintenance of large-scale civil assets across the world. Their focus includes structures like dams, spillways, nuclear power plants, bridges, airport runways, and tunnels. The goal is to enhance safety, efficiency, and speed in infrastructure maintenance operations.

Furthermore, Niricson plans to intensify its research and development efforts to create the world’s first AI-driven predictive analytics Software as a Service (SaaS) platform dedicated solely to managing critical infrastructure assets. This platform will ensure the safety and optimal performance of these assets.

As a pioneer in the digitization of critical infrastructure assets, Niricson offers valuable solutions for asset owners and managers. By leveraging their cutting-edge technology, clients can enhance decision-making processes, optimize maintenance programs, and reduce costs. The company’s focus on high-value infrastructure assets provides continuous safe operation with maximum efficiency.

Niricson combines AI, computer vision, acoustics, and machine learning algorithms through advanced technologies like AUTOSPEX™ and DRONIC™. This enables the provision of critical insights and multi-layered defects visualization for asset managers and civil engineers. Consequently, accurate and efficient asset management and condition assessment processes are achieved, reducing potential risks associated with catastrophic failures and optimizing resource allocation.

Harsh Rathod, Niricson’s CEO and Co-Founder, expressed excitement and gratitude for the support received during the funding round. He emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering society to confront infrastructure challenges head-on.

Niricson, a Canadian software company, is dedicated to enhancing the safety of infrastructure through data-driven condition assessments. By working with asset owners such as utilities, federal and state governments, and engineering consulting companies, Niricson helps them inspect, manage, and predict the performance of their assets over time. Through their proprietary DRONIC™ and AUTOSPEX™ technologies, Niricson digitizes and automates the inspection process, providing customers with actionable insights to improve safety and risk management.

For more information on Niricson and its services, please visit their website at www.niricson.com.