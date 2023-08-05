The Challenges of Long Phone Wait Times for Canadians

Many Canadians experience frustration when faced with extended wait times on the phone. This can occur when attempting to reach emergency services or customer service representatives. While the use of automated options like chat bots and support websites aims to enhance efficiency, it has not completely eliminated phone queues.

In Canada, the telemarketing and call centre industry has turned to interactive voice response technology (IVR) as a cost-cutting measure. This automated system responds to user prompts entered through voice or keypad. Additionally, some large companies have outsourced jobs to lower-wage countries in an effort to further reduce expenses. Callers are often informed of intentionally long wait times, allowing companies to pleasantly surprise them with quicker agent responses while also encouraging them to utilize online self-service options.

Although phone calls are still the primary channel for customer inquiries, the digital side of customer service is rapidly expanding. While tools like chat bots are useful for simple queries or commonly asked questions, they fall short when it comes to more complex problems. People want to be able to speak with a person and have their concerns heard.

Various companies adopt different approaches for handling customer calls. Some use in-house customer service agents, while others rely on third-party call centre companies. Concentrix and TTEC Holdings are major players in the American call centre industry, with establishments in Canada.

The rise of automated tools has created challenges for call centre workers, who are now tasked with handling more complex issues that cannot be easily resolved online. Outsourcing also adds an additional layer of difficulty, as mistakes made by agents located abroad often require Canadian workers to rectify them. Job security concerns are prominent among call centre workers as the industry continues to shrink.

While some small- and medium-sized businesses have effectively managed call volumes, larger companies still struggle with long wait times. The Canada Revenue Agency, for instance, has seen a doubling of their average call time in recent years due to factors such as problem complexity and identity verification processes.

While chat bots and digital tools currently only address a small percentage of customer problems, their usage is expected to increase. In the meantime, customers may have to endure longer wait times when contacting companies by phone. It is crucial for dissatisfied customers to express their frustrations through surveys or other feedback channels to ensure improvements in service delivery.