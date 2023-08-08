CityLife

Generative AI and Multi-Cloud Technologies: Driving the Future of Business Innovation

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Generative AI is reshaping the business landscape across industries such as finance, healthcare, and government. Its transformative potential has made it essential for organizations to adopt generative AI technologies to stay competitive.

The convergence of generative AI and multi-cloud technologies is paving the way for the next wave of business innovation. Recognizing this, CIOs are increasingly embracing AI to transform their organizations. Multi-cloud environments play a crucial role in the adoption of enterprise AI, offering flexibility and choice.

While the benefits of AI are acknowledged, it is equally important to approach its development and deployment in a responsible and ethical manner to ensure it benefits society. A responsible and ethical AI approach is emphasized to create technologies that positively impact our communities.

An ecosystem that supports AI implementation and offers choice and flexibility to customers is fundamental. VMware, a leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure, shares its research priorities for AI and its commitment to simplifying customer adoption of AI.

The VMware Multi-Cloud Briefing, an online event series, explores the world of multi-cloud strategies. Featuring business and technical leaders from VMware such as President Sumit Dhawan, VP of Research Sujata Banerjee, and VP of Cross-Cloud Services Vittorio Viarengo, these briefings provide valuable insights into the future of generative AI in the enterprise.

To learn more about VMware’s strategy for embracing generative AI, you can register for VMware Explore conferences and join the upcoming event in Las Vegas this August.

The VMware Multi-Cloud Briefing series, held quarterly, aims to help organizations successfully navigate the challenges and opportunities of a multi-cloud world. Each briefing focuses on a different topic, featuring new speakers and solutions. Stay updated by subscribing to VMware’s YouTube channel, where you can find the complete series and access valuable content.

Generative AI and multi-cloud technologies are poised to revolutionize business operations. By embracing these advancements and adopting a responsible approach, organizations can seize the opportunities and drive future innovation.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

