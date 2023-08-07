The French Government Approves 1.5 Billion Euro Aid Package for ProLogium Battery Factory

The French government has granted a 1.5 billion euro aid package to ProLogium, a Taiwanese company, to establish a battery factory in France. The objective of this factory, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2026, is to produce solid batteries specifically designed for electric vehicles. A significant proportion of electric cars and batteries are currently manufactured in China, raising concerns about pollution and unethical working conditions.

However, an increasing number of companies are now looking towards Europe as a viable option for vehicle and battery production. Notwithstanding higher labor costs, Chinese firms like CATL, BYD, and MG have chosen to establish production sites in Europe. ProLogium is following suit by planning to set up a production site in France, a move that is supported by the French government’s strategy to attract more manufacturing to the country.

ProLogium first announced its intentions to build a battery factory in the city of Dunkirk in May. The project has since gained approval from the European Commission. To support ProLogium’s efforts, the French government will provide 1.5 billion euros in subsidies, in accordance with the European framework for state aid in research, development, and innovation.

Construction of the factory is expected to commence next year, with production lines becoming operational by 2026. The factory will have an annual capacity of 48 GWh and is predicted to generate 3,000 employment opportunities. Specializing in solid batteries, ProLogium aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle market by offering batteries with lower manufacturing costs and higher energy density.

This development underscores the growing trend towards European production in the electric vehicle industry and highlights the efforts made by governments to attract manufacturers to their respective countries.