The Influence of Fox News on Trump Support

The Fox News audience remains unwavering in their support for former President Donald Trump. A recent poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College revealed that 91% of Fox News viewers do not believe Trump has committed serious federal crimes, while only 5% hold the opposite view. Similarly, 83% of Fox News viewers believe that Trump was merely exercising his right to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election.

In stark contrast, Republicans who rely on mainstream news sources were more inclined to believe that Trump had committed serious crimes (38%) and less convinced that he was contesting the election results (58%). Less than half (49%) of these individuals believed that the Republican Party should support the former president.

These statistics highlight the firm grip that Trump still holds over the Fox News audience, despite facing potential legal issues stemming from his actions after the 2020 election. It also underscores the consequences of Rupert Murdoch’s decision to align his network with Trump in 2016 and the network’s unwavering support for the former president.

This steadfast support raises doubts about the possibility of altering the beliefs of Fox News viewers at this stage. The network’s continuous defense of Trump has reinforced certain convictions among its audience, making it challenging for them to consider opposing viewpoints.

The influence of Fox News is further evident in its prime time lineup, which consists of staunch Trump loyalists. Murdoch understands that programming critical of Trump would not be financially advantageous for the company, as seen by the viewer decline following the 2020 election.

While positive coverage and distractions may play a role, the overwhelming level of support from the Fox News audience suggests that changing their stance may be nearly impossible at this point. The role of right-wing media, including Fox News, in shaping attitudes towards Trump has been a significant factor in the current state of American democracy.