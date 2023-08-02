British Columbia’s Forest Eye Tool Allows Public to Monitor Logging in Old-Growth Forests

The public now has access to Forest Eye, an online interactive tool that enables them to track logging activities in old-growth forests in British Columbia (B.C.). Forest Eye utilizes provincial government data, maps, satellite data, remote sensing, and time-lapse video to identify areas where timber companies have logged in the old-growth forests designated by the government.

Frustrated by the lack of reliable information from the government regarding logging in these areas, Forest Eye was developed to address this issue. The system compares mapped old-growth areas with cutting permits to determine where logging has taken place. It can also differentiate logging from other disturbances like wildfires and exclude vegetation disturbances before January 2020. Indicators such as roads and slash piles confirm logging, while time-lapse photography documents road building and logging progress.

An interactive map on Forest Eye provides alerts whenever loggers encroach upon old-growth areas, offering details such as the number of hectares cut, location, date, and the timber company involved. Users can subscribe to receive updates and alerts when new logging is confirmed.

To date, the Forest Eye database has confirmed 214 alerts, revealing that approximately 2,800 hectares of deferral-designated forests have been logged. The Ministry of Forests, however, has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the system’s accuracy or the absence of a similar tool for public use.

Forest consultants and experts have praised Forest Eye for its accuracy and robustness. The tool enhances the province’s vegetation data analysis by providing visual representation. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, commended the development of Forest Eye by the STAND.earth database, stating that it holds corporate greed accountable for forest loss caused by logging and wildfires.