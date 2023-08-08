FMCSA Autonomous Truck Study Revolutionizing Commercial Transportation

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is leading the way in revolutionizing commercial transportation with its groundbreaking FMCSA autonomous truck study. This study aims to explore the potential of teaming human drivers with Level 4 autonomous commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) and quantify the safety implications of such a partnership.

The FMCSA autonomous truck study focuses on team driving applications with Level 4 CMVs. In Level 4 automation, vehicles are capable of driving without human monitoring in limited conditions. The human driver will not be required to take control of the vehicle, and the Level 4 CMV will not operate outside of its designed conditions without human control.

The study will assess the safety benefits and potential problems of human-ADS team driving applications, as well as support the analysis of potential requests for relief from FMCSA’s hours-of-service regulations. This research is crucial as there is a lack of data and research relating to CMVs equipped with automated driving systems (ADS). The FMCSA aims to better understand the human factors surrounding team driving applications.

The FMCSA autonomous truck study will involve data collection through questionnaires and a driving-simulator experiment. Approximately 80 commercial vehicle drivers are expected to participate in the study. The agency has also expanded recruitment efforts by calling on 100 truck drivers to participate in an experiment using a simulator to evaluate distractions that occur while driving trucks equipped with lower-level autonomous technology.

Additionally, the FMCSA is seeking public comment on Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs) that may need to be modified to support the safe introduction of ADS-equipped CMVs on the nation’s roadways. This demonstrates the agency’s commitment to ensuring that the regulatory framework aligns with the safe and efficient operation of autonomous commercial vehicles.

The FMCSA Autonomous Truck Study has the potential to revolutionize commercial transportation, and its progress remains a topic of great interest. Stay tuned for updates on this groundbreaking research.