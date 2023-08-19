CityLife

How to Make Apple Dumplings with a Sweet Soda Twist

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 19, 2023
To make apple dumplings with a unique twist, it’s important to choose the right apples. Select firmer apples that can withstand the long cooking time without becoming too mushy. Opt for apples with a more tart flavor profile as there will be plenty of excess sugar from the Mountain Dew and sugary filling. Granny Smith apples are often a good choice for this.

Next, you’ll need to choose your dumpling dough. If you prefer the convenience of store-bought dough, many bakers recommend using a buttery crescent roll dough to wrap the sugared apple wedges. However, if you prefer a crispier texture, store-bought pie dough is also a suitable option. Alternatively, you can make your own dumpling dough if you prefer.

Once you have sugared and wrapped your apple dumplings, place them in a baking dish and pour in the crucial soda component. Approximately 3/4 cup of Mountain Dew should be sufficient to steam 8 large or 16 small dumplings. If you want to experiment with different flavors, you can also try using other citrus sodas like 7-Up, Sprite, or Squirt.

Bake the dumplings at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 to 40 minutes. When they are done, serve them piping hot, preferably with a generous scoop of ice cream. The combination of flavors will be a delightful treat for your taste buds. Once you try this method, you may find that you never want to use anything else for your dumpling poaching liquid again. Enjoy!

