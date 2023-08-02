CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Spectacular Supermoon Lights Up the Night Sky

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
The Spectacular Supermoon Lights Up the Night Sky

Tuesday night was a treat for sky gazers as the first of two supermoons in August made its appearance. This phenomenon occurs when a full moon is closer to the Earth than usual, giving it a dazzling and larger-than-normal appearance.

Captivating photographs from different locations around the world showcased the beauty of the supermoon. In Nicosia, Cyprus, the moon rose behind a hill, while in Istanbul, Turkey, it graced the sky behind the Galata Tower. The ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion in Greece served as a breathtaking backdrop for this celestial marvel.

Other stunning images captured the supermoon rising behind notable landmarks such as a minaret in Beirut, Lebanon, the Al-Ahrar Bridge in Baghdad, Iraq, and the iconic Roman Colosseum and Forum in Rome, Italy.

But the astronomical delight doesn’t end there. The next supermoon is set to occur on the night of August 30th, and it promises to be a unique event known as a blue moon. A blue moon happens when there are two full moons in the same month, presenting skywatchers with yet another awe-inspiring spectacle.

So, make sure to mark your calendars and prepare to witness the grandeur of nature’s celestial show.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Structure and Function of LITE-1: A Light Sensor Protein in Nematodes

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Rising Role of AI in Biodiversity Assessment and Ecosystem Management

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Duke Health Partners with Microsoft to Establish AI Innovation Lab and Center of Excellence

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Structure and Function of LITE-1: A Light Sensor Protein in Nematodes

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Rising Role of AI in Biodiversity Assessment and Ecosystem Management

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

Greenfield Savings Bank to Close Satellite Branches in Northampton, Amherst Downtowns

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Duke Health Partners with Microsoft to Establish AI Innovation Lab and Center of Excellence

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments