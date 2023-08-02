The Spectacular Supermoon Lights Up the Night Sky

Tuesday night was a treat for sky gazers as the first of two supermoons in August made its appearance. This phenomenon occurs when a full moon is closer to the Earth than usual, giving it a dazzling and larger-than-normal appearance.

Captivating photographs from different locations around the world showcased the beauty of the supermoon. In Nicosia, Cyprus, the moon rose behind a hill, while in Istanbul, Turkey, it graced the sky behind the Galata Tower. The ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion in Greece served as a breathtaking backdrop for this celestial marvel.

Other stunning images captured the supermoon rising behind notable landmarks such as a minaret in Beirut, Lebanon, the Al-Ahrar Bridge in Baghdad, Iraq, and the iconic Roman Colosseum and Forum in Rome, Italy.

But the astronomical delight doesn’t end there. The next supermoon is set to occur on the night of August 30th, and it promises to be a unique event known as a blue moon. A blue moon happens when there are two full moons in the same month, presenting skywatchers with yet another awe-inspiring spectacle.

So, make sure to mark your calendars and prepare to witness the grandeur of nature’s celestial show.