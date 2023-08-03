Three Years Ago, NASA Astronauts Behnken and Hurley Safely Return to Earth after Demo-2 Mission

Three years ago on August 2, American astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley successfully landed back on Earth after completing the Demo-2 mission. This mission was significant as it marked the first launch of NASA astronauts from the United States since 2011, when the space shuttle program ended.

The NASA astronauts were launched to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft on May 30, 2020. The launch took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and it was SpaceX’s first manned mission. CEO Elon Musk expressed his excitement, calling it a dream come true for him and everyone at SpaceX.

After spending 64 days in space, the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, successfully completing the mission. This achievement adds to SpaceX’s impressive track record as they have now successfully completed 250 missions, including several manned missions to the ISS.

Interestingly, August 2 holds another significant space event in history. In 1971, Apollo 15 Commander David Scott conducted an experiment on the Moon. He dropped a geologic hammer and a feather from the same height and observed that they both hit the surface at the same time, confirming Galileo Galilei’s conclusions about gravity.

As we look forward to the future of space exploration, the successful return of Behnken and Hurley marks a milestone in the partnership between NASA and SpaceX, opening up new possibilities for manned missions and the advancement of space travel.