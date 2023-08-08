Boeing’s Starliner Crew Capsule Launch Delayed to March 2022

The piloted launch of Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule has been postponed to March 2022 or later. The delay is attributed to the need for testing and replacement of the capsule’s parachute system, as well as resolving issues with a flammable adhesive used in protective electrical tape.

Boeing’s Starliner program manager, Mark Nappi, stated that the launch dates will depend on the readiness of the parachute system. Before the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission can proceed, Boeing, NASA, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) will assess the schedules for the space station crew and cargo, booster availability, and other relevant factors.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager, Steve Stich, mentioned that specific launch dates will be determined after these assessments are completed. If the CFT mission takes place in March or April 2022 without further issues, Boeing could be certified to begin operational space station crew rotation missions by the end of 2024.

As part of NASA’s plans, one Crew Dragon and one Starliner are expected to be launched to the ISS each year until the program’s conclusion in 2030.

Despite the delays, Boeing remains committed to the Starliner project. The company has already purchased necessary hardware for the planned flights and believes it still aligns with their timeline. While the Starliner has faced software problems and propulsion system valve issues in previous test flights, the success of multiple Crew Dragon missions by SpaceX has boosted confidence in commercial crew transportation to the space station.