Observing Collider Neutrinos: Major Milestone Achieved at the LHC

Physicists have achieved a major milestone in the observation of neutrinos by detecting them inside colliders for the first time. Neutrinos are tiny and neutrally charged particles that are highly abundant in the universe but have proven difficult to observe due to their low interaction probability with other matter. Neutrinos have been previously observed from known sources such as the sun, cosmic rays, and particle accelerators.

Two large research collaborations, FASER (Forward Search Experiment) and SND (Scattering and Neutrino Detector)@LHC, have independently observed collider neutrinos using detectors located at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in Switzerland. Neutrinos are produced abundantly in proton colliders like the LHC, but their weak interaction with other particles makes them challenging to detect.

The FASER collaboration, established with the goal of observing light and weakly interacting particles, was the first to observe neutrinos at the LHC. They placed their detector approximately 480 meters from the ATLAS experiment in a separate tunnel. FASER and SND@LHC detected neutrinos produced in the same interaction region inside the LHC as ATLAS.

The FASER collaboration detected high-energy neutrinos by placing their detector along the beam line, where neutrinos are predominantly produced. Other detectors at the LHC have blind spots in this direction, preventing previous observations. Using a small and inexpensive detector, FASER detected 153 neutrinos with the highest energy ever recorded in a laboratory environment. This achievement opens up new avenues for experimental particle physics research, bringing together the high-energy and high-intensity frontiers.

The observation of collider neutrinos could lead to in-depth studies of neutrino properties and the search for other elusive particles. This milestone represents a significant contribution to the understanding of neutrinos as one of the least well-studied particles in the Standard Model of particle physics.

