The First Descendant Beta on Xbox Announced for September

The highly anticipated free-to-play shooter, The First Descendant, is set to release in 2023. However, fans won’t have to wait until then to get a taste of the game, as an open beta has been announced for Xbox players.

During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live 2023, it was revealed that The First Descendant’s open beta will take place from September 19th to 25th. Players who register on the game’s official website will have the opportunity to participate in the beta and experience the third-person looter shooter powered by Unreal Engine 5.

In The First Descendant, players will assume the role of Descendants, who have unique abilities to tackle solo and co-op missions. Up to four players can team up and use various mechanics to take down giant bosses. The game aims to provide an immersive and challenging experience where players must fight for the survival of humanity.

With the beta coming up, fans can expect to get a taste of the gameplay and mechanics that make The First Descendant stand out. The developers have released a brand-new trailer showcasing the action-packed gameplay, giving players a glimpse into the world of Descendants.

Are you excited about The First Descendant's upcoming beta on Xbox? Stay tuned for more updates

Definitions:

1. Open Beta: A phase in game development where the game is made available to the public for testing and feedback before its official release.

2. Unreal Engine 5: A game engine developed by Epic Games that provides tools for creating high-quality and realistic graphics in video games.

