SAG-AFTRA Strike Highlights Concerns for Movie Extras

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike centers around the demand for improved pay and job security. While principal actors and writers are fighting for contracts protecting them from AI interference, the focus has now shifted to movie extras.

Alexandria Rubalcaba, a background actor on Disney Plus’s WandaVision, recently shared her experience with NPR. Rubalcaba and other extras were asked to participate in body scans, where their faces and bodies were digitally replicated for use on screen. As a result, concerns have been raised about the potential replacement of movie extras by AI technology. Unfortunately, Rubalcaba and others have not been provided with information about how their digital avatars will be utilized or compensated.

Union negotiators have indicated that studios are offering background actors one day’s pay for the body scans. However, many extras have expressed surprise and discomfort with the requirement. Despite signing non-disclosure agreements, they felt compelled to comply in order to avoid unemployment. The utilization of AI technology for background actors could lead to cost-saving measures for studios, such as reducing expenses for meals, costuming, and actor salaries.

While SAG-AFTRA is not categorically opposed to the usage of AI, it remains a major point of contention in the ongoing dispute. Union officials recognize the potential benefits for actors who can work on multiple projects simultaneously. However, their primary goal is to ensure fair compensation for background actors for the use of their likenesses. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has stated that they will offer “fair compensation” and only utilize an actor’s AI with their explicit permission.

The issue of consent regarding digital body scans remains unresolved. Studios currently ask for permission only once, after hiring extras, but union officials argue that consent should be sought each time. Film extras, who may not have speaking roles on camera, are now speaking out about their concerns regarding these potentially career-altering Hollywood practices.