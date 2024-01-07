New Magical DPS Job Revealed for Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Expansion

Summary: The highly anticipated Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest in Tokyo unveiled exciting new details about the upcoming Dawntrail expansion. Among the highlights was the introduction of the Pictomancer, the second new job to be added to the game. Game director Naoki Yoshida shared insights into the Pictomancer’s abilities and gameplay mechanics, emphasizing its ranged magical DPS role. Additionally, a tease of a new Beastmaster limited job and the inclusion of female Hrothgar as a playable race in the expansion was revealed.

The new Pictomancer job joins the Viper as one of the main job choices available in the Dawntrail expansion. Players can unlock the Pictomancer at level 80 without any prerequisite classes. The job will be accessible immediately in Gridania for players who own Dawntrail, enabling them to experience the full expansion story with this exciting new addition.

Yoshida explained that the Pictomancer draws inspiration from Final Fantasy 6, where it made its debut. In Final Fantasy XIV, the Pictomancers can not only paint their enemies but also manipulate the environment and enhance weapons. The first character to take on this new job will be Krile Baldesion, a beloved Lalafell character eager to step into action.

As a ranged magical DPS, Pictomancers utilize caster gear and wield brushes as weapons. The job showcases a mixed aether technique that requires time to execute, but Pictomancers also possess instant-cast spells and abilities. They can buff party members, resembling a magical counterpart to the Dancer job, although Yoshida clarified that the Pictomancer is not a full support job or capable of resurrecting fallen comrades.

The new reveal also confirmed the inclusion of female Hrothgars as a playable race in the Dawntrail expansion. This highly anticipated addition will provide players with even more customization options.

For more details about the Dawntrail expansion, fans can refer to the original FF14 Dawntrail reveal and the FF14 Fan Fest London event. As the wait for the expansion continues, players can explore other exciting new MMOs to keep themselves entertained.

