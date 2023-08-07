The Role of Artificial Intelligence in East Asia’s Fourth Industrial Revolution

The fear of artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly less prevalent in Asia, particularly East Asia, where it is viewed as a valuable tool for tackling tedious tasks and the challenges posed by aging societies. China, in particular, is at the forefront of utilizing AI in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, combining various industry technologies such as high-speed communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics.

China’s efficient use of AI is exemplified in its ports, where container ships can be unloaded in just 45 minutes, a process that could take up to a week in other countries. The productivity gains brought about by AI are comparable to the information and communications technology revolution of the late 20th century.

The concerns surrounding AI today bear similarities to the anxieties experienced at the end of the 19th century when machines threatened jobs. In the 20th century, machines and power tools reduced physical labor, and in the 21st century, AI is expected to alleviate mental labor.

However, the challenge posed by AI to human intelligence has led to the emergence of a growing community of AI alarmists. This can partly be attributed to science fiction portrayals of uncontrollable AI systems. Nevertheless, it is crucial to understand that AI systems are domain-specific and designed for specific tasks. They operate on predefined algorithms and do not possess autonomy.

AI is already making significant transformations in various sectors of the Chinese economy. In healthcare, AI is used for medical imaging analysis, disease diagnosis, and drug research. Smart cities in China employ AI for optimizing operations and enhancing citizen services in areas such as traffic management, energy efficiency, waste management, and public safety systems. Education systems integrate AI for personalized learning experiences, while agriculture benefits from AI in crop monitoring and pest detection.

China’s acceptance and trust in technology, including AI, can be attributed to cultural factors and pragmatism. Rather than viewing AI as a standalone phenomenon, the Chinese recognize it as part of the larger transition to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

While accidents and mistakes may occur in AI development, it is crucial to have safeguards in place, similar to the measures implemented in the atomic energy industry and civil aviation. The responsibility lies with programmers to ensure algorithms do not go out of control. It is only prudent that systems with the potential to impact millions of lives are thoroughly tested and secured.

The United States is often regarded as a leader in AI innovation, while China excels in its application. However, the US must be cautious not to neglect its infrastructure and risk innovating itself into oblivion. To fully harness the transformative power of AI, it needs to be integrated into an Industry 4.0 ecosystem, an area where China has taken the lead.