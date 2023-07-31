The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has raised concerns about hackers using generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to carry out cybercrimes. The agency has expressed worries over the misuse of AI, particularly chatbots like ChatGPT, for illicit activities.

One of the risks associated with AI is “model misalignment,” where the software is developed or deployed in a way that produces undesirable outcomes. Another risk is the direct “misuse of AI” to facilitate criminal operations. The FBI predicts an increase in the use of AI models by both legitimate users and malicious actors as AI becomes more widely adopted.

Cybercriminals are exploiting AI to create new malware attacks and delivery methods. They employ AI-generated phishing websites and polymorphic malware that can evade antivirus software. Moreover, scammers are using AI to create sexually explicit deep fakes for the purpose of extortion. Additionally, criminals are leveraging AI voice-cloning technology to enhance traditional scam phone calls.

While the FBI did not specify the AI models used by criminals, they mentioned that hackers are attracted to free, customizable open-source models and private AI programs developed within the cybercriminal community. Furthermore, foreign actors are increasingly targeting US entities such as companies, universities, and government research facilities to obtain advancements in AI, including algorithms, data expertise, computing infrastructure, and skilled individuals.

The FBI’s warning emphasizes the need for heightened vigilance and security measures to safeguard against the potential misuse of AI tools by cybercriminals. It is crucial to stay proactive and implement robust defenses to counter evolving cyber threats in the AI landscape.