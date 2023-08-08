The Fate of Mars’ Moon Phobos

NASA’s Perseverance Rover recently captured an image of Mars’ moon Phobos eclipsing the Sun, serving as a reminder that Phobos is destined to crash into the planet. As the closest of Mars’ two moons, Phobos is set to fall out of orbit in the near future, leading to its ultimate collision with the Martian surface or its complete breakup.

Phobos is gradually approaching Mars at a relatively fast pace, moving towards the planet at a rate of six feet (1.8 meters) per hundred years, according to NASA. This means that within the next 50 million years, Phobos will either collide with Mars or disintegrate into a ring structure.

Scientists have long been aware of Phobos’ fate. The moon’s continuous approach towards the Martian surface will result in a collision that will occur in tens of millions of years. However, recent eclipse observations made from the surface of Mars have provided valuable insights into Phobos’ gradual demise.

Mars continues to captivate scientific interest, particularly after the discovery of diverse organic matter on its surface by NASA’s Perseverance rover. This finding has the potential to transform our understanding of the planet and the quest for extraterrestrial life. Multiple theories have been proposed to explain the origins of this material. It could have been formed through interactions between water and dust or deposited on Mars by dust or meteor impacts.