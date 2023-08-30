The Fairphone 5: A Sustainable and Repairable Smartphone with Modern Specs

The Fairphone 5, the latest offering from Dutch smartphone company Fairphone, is a sustainably produced and repairable handset. Continuing the company’s commitment to ethical practices, the Fairphone 5 is made with ethically sourced materials and workers are paid a living wage bonus. This smartphone is designed to be easily repairable, with a promise of eight years of software support.

The Fairphone 5 is equipped with features that are comparable to modern midrange smartphones. It features an OLED display, fast 30W charging, and dual 50-megapixel rear cameras. Preorders for the Fairphone 5 are now available, with shipping planned for September 14th in Europe. The starting price is €699 in the eurozone or £619 in the UK.

One notable upgrade in the Fairphone 5 is the inclusion of a 6.46-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is the first Fairphone to feature an OLED screen. The device also boasts a pair of 50-megapixel cameras at the rear and a 50-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Fairphone’s focus on sustainability is evident in the repairability of the Fairphone 5. The device features 10 repair modules, allowing users to replace individual components such as the rear cameras or the SIM and SD Card slots. The battery is still user-replaceable, with a larger capacity of 4,200mAh and support for faster 30W charging.

Software support is a crucial aspect of a smartphone’s longevity, and Fairphone promises at least five major Android updates beyond the preinstalled Android 12. The company also pledges eight years of security patches, with a stretch goal of support until 2033. Additionally, the Fairphone 5 ships with a five-year warranty.

The Fairphone 5 is powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, similar to the midrange Snapdragon 778G. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD), and offers an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

In terms of sustainability, Fairphone has made efforts to source materials responsibly. Over 70 percent of the materials used in the Fairphone 5 are either recycled or ethically mined. The company has worked with various organizations to improve the mining process for materials such as tungsten and lithium.

The Fairphone 5 presents a compelling option for those who value sustainability and repairability without sacrificing modern features. As smartphones evolve at a slower pace, the Fairphone 5 offers a more appealing alternative to flagship models.