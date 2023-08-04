Loose Talk: Evolving from Giants to Social Commentators

At the end of 2019, the popular Loose Talk Podcast, hosted by Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede, and Ayomide Tayo, announced its conclusion. Despite its significant following and insights into the music industry, the podcast faced criticism from prominent musicians. However, the Giants of Loose Talk have now returned for a second act, rebranding as Loose Talk and joining the podcast network Global Village.

Since its relaunch in February, Loose Talk has broadened its focus to encompass social commentary rather than just insider insights. The hosts believe that the time is right to continue the conversations they left behind, recognizing the growth both within themselves and among their listeners. They have embraced a more diverse range of topics, covering everything from politics and commerce to fame and technology.

While the podcast has seen success with an average of 20 thousand downloads per episode, the hosts confess that they are not yet generating revenue from the show. However, they see potential for financial stability in the podcasting industry, particularly within niche markets. Nevertheless, they acknowledge the challenge of locating consistent and sustainable income streams.

Despite their shift in focus, the hosts of Loose Talk have retained their humor, often making jokes about the 90s and referencing nostalgic experiences. They emphasize their commitment to providing their audience with unfiltered truth, with no intention of pandering. Additionally, they urge their listeners to think critically and form their own opinions, believing that social media often distorts the nuances of conversations.

In summary, Loose Talk has transformed from being industry “giants” to becoming social commentators. Through their podcast, they continue to entertain and spark thoughtful discussions, while also contemplating the future of the podcasting industry in Nigeria.