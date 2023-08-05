French Government Receives Approval for Funding Solid-State Battery R&D

The French government has been granted approval by the European Commission to provide funding and subsidies for research and development (R&D) in the field of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. Through a partnership with Taiwanese firm ProLogium, the project, named “Prometheus,” has secured €1.5 billion in funding under EU state aid rules.

The primary focus of the Prometheus project is to create a first-generation of solid-state batteries that can overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion batteries. ProLogium aims to develop batteries with higher energy density and improved sustainability. In addition, the project will involve the development of efficient recycling processes for the batteries.

ProLogium will play a crucial role in setting recycling standards for solid-state batteries and will share its technical expertise with industry and academia. Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, stated that the subsidy will support ProLogium’s R&D project while promoting the growth of an innovative battery value chain for electric vehicles in Europe.

The approval from the European Commission comes at a time when countries worldwide are competing for technological advancements in the electric vehicle sector. While some nations have implemented protectionist measures to boost domestic players, such measures may hinder global innovation.

The decision of the EU Commission to grant approval for the funding was based on a comprehensive assessment. It ensures that the subsidy complies with EU State aid rules, encourages further research and development, and balances potential distortions of competition.

As part of the project, ProLogium plans to establish its first European manufacturing facility in France, with a factory and research and development center in Dunkerque. The factory will require an investment of €5.2 billion and is scheduled to begin construction in 2024, with production starting by the end of 2026.

Currently, ProLogium produces its solid-state batteries in Taiwan but has limited production capacity. The company has collaborations with Vietnamese automaker VinFast and Mercedes-Benz for the supply and development of solid-state battery cells.