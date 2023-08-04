France Receives Approval for €1.5 Billion Battery Support Measure

The European Commission has given its approval to France for a €1.5 billion measure aimed at supporting ProLogium Technologies in their research and development of a new generation of batteries for electric vehicles. This move aligns with the strategic objectives of the European Green Deal and the EU battery strategy.

The French government will provide the aid as a direct grant to cover ProLogium’s Prometheus research and development project on solid-state batteries (SSB) for electric vehicles. Solid-state battery technology utilizes solid electrolytes instead of liquid electrolytes, resulting in batteries with higher energy density and improved safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Under the Prometheus project, ProLogium will be focusing on developing first and second-generation SSBs to overcome limitations, as well as establishing recycling techniques and strategies for SSB components. Additionally, the company has committed to sharing technical knowledge gained through the project with industry and academia.

The European Commission evaluated the measure under EU state aid rules and concluded that it would facilitate the development of R&D activities for SSB technology. The aid was deemed necessary, appropriate, and proportionate, with safeguards in place to prevent competition distortions. Furthermore, it was determined that ProLogium would not pursue R&D investments in SSBs without public support, thus demonstrating the incentive effect of the measure.

This approval not only supports the French government’s efforts to build an innovative battery value chain for electric vehicles within Europe but also contributes to the EU’s broader goals of promoting sustainable and efficient transportation.