The European Union Passes Controversial Deforestation Regulation

The European Union parliament recently passed the Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) on September 13, 2022. This regulation has received significant backlash and protests, especially from producer nations such as Indonesia and Malaysia. The EUDR has been accused of protectionism and has the potential to spark a trade war between the EU and Southeast Asia.

The food and beverage sector is expected to be heavily impacted by this regulation due to the commodities involved, including palm oil, coffee, and cocoa. Nestle, one of the major players in the industry, has assured consumers and investors that it is well-prepared to comply with the EUDR requirements. The company has been actively working for over a decade to address deforestation in its palm oil supply chains and other major supply chains.

To monitor and address deforestation risks, Nestle has implemented satellite-based systems, such as Starling, which enable the company to track deforestation patterns in its palm oil supply chains. Nestle is collaborating with partners in Indonesia to promote sustainable production, forest conservation, and good social and labor practices. The company is also working closely with the government on integrated land use planning and supporting a ‘No Deforestation, No Peatland, No Exploitation’ policy.

While Nestle acknowledges the importance of addressing deforestation concerns, it believes that palm oil should not be solely blamed for deforestation. Palm oil requires less land to produce the same amount of oil compared to other plants and has multiple applications. Nestle aims to make palm oil production truly sustainable for both forests and communities.

The EUDR’s designation of palm oil as ‘high risk’ for deforestation has raised concerns among producer nations, particularly smallholder farmers who make up around 40% of the global palm oil supply. In response to this, Nestle has launched programs to support smallholders, including the establishment of a Smallholders Hub in Aceh, Indonesia. This hub provides training on good agricultural practices and helps increase smallholders’ yields.

Nestle’s efforts in addressing deforestation have been recognized in the Forest 500 report, where the company ranked third among companies exposed to deforestation for its initiatives.